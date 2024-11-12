Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TKGSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 1,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

