Thryv’s (THRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

THRY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 407,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 97.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

