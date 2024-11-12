Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Thermon Group worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Thermon Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

THR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,535. The firm has a market cap of $988.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

