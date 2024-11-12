The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Rogco LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 54,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $182.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

