The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on December 12th

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
SAIN opened at GBX 514 ($6.61) on Tuesday. Scottish American Investment has a one year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.77) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($6.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 510.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,028.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
About Scottish American Investment
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scottish American Investment
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Top Stocks Crushing Q3 Earnings With Strong 2024 Guidance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.