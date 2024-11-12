The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,681.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 184,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $391.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

