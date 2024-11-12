The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 8,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 10,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.91. 1,810,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,540. The firm has a market cap of $403.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.24 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.81.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

