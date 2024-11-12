The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target to $17.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 111,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
