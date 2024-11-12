The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells $6,403,000.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 26th, James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94.

On Wednesday, August 21st, James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66.

KO traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,329. The stock has a market cap of $274.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,382,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $188,448,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $157,087,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

