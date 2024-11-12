The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

