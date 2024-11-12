Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

TER stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

