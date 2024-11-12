Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 226.8% in October

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 226.8% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.6732 dividend. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

