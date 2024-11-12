TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$654,219.70 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Trevor Ebl sold 9,554 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.48, for a total transaction of C$654,219.70.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP traded down C$1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,320. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.81.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Joseph upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.