T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,036,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 5,771,605 shares.The stock last traded at $29.17 and had previously closed at $30.67.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

About T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

