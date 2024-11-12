Systelligence LLC Cuts Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 5.17% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,315,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

