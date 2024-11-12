Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $556.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.