Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,409. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Separately, Citigroup raised Symrise to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

