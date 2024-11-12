Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in October

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 39,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

