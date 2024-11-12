Surya N. Mohapatra Sells 2,748 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,574. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.72 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $8,481,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

