SuperCom (SPCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.
SuperCom Stock Up 9.1 %
SPCB stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
