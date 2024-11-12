Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to Underperform Rating by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

