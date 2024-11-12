Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $309,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.