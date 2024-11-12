Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Comcast worth $454,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

