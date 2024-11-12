Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PepsiCo worth $633,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

