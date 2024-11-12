Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $684.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

