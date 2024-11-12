StockNews.com Upgrades Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $212.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 217.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

