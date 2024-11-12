Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $6,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

