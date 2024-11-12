Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $1.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 904.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

