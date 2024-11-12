State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,029 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.35.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

