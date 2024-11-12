State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,299 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 148.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,289,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

