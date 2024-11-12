State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after acquiring an additional 183,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.92.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $317.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $321.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.