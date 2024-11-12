State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.04 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 399.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $283.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $199.23 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.