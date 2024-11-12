State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,478,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

