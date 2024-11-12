State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 35,031 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTES

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.