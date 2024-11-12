Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.33.

TSE:STN opened at C$115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$92.40 and a 1 year high of C$122.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.71.

In other news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Insiders bought 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

