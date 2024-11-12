STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 314.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

