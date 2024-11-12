Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.67 and last traded at $39.69. 554,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 739,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Several brokerages have commented on SPHR. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

