SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.