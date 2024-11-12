SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

