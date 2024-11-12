Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 270,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 222,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

