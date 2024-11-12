Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.8 million-$180.1 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

About Sotherly Hotels

SOHO stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

