Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.8 million-$180.1 million.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
