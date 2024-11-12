Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.47.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.