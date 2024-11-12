Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.58 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 138839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

