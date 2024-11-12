Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,769.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after buying an additional 713,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

