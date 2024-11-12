Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,289,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,183,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,105,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,036,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 104,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.