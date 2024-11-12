SiTime Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsSANTA CLARA, Calif., November 6, 2024 – SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM) has released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported a notable inc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SiTime’s 8K filing here.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SiTime
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy