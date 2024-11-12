Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 9.56% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 884,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 643,625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,232.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 403,195 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366,768 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 470,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

