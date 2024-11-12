Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGHT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $964,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,357 shares of company stock valued at $574,666. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,594 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

