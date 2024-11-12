Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Expands By 270.1%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 270.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Zoomcar has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $1,289.00.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

