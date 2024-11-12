Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Expands By 5,917.4%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, an increase of 5,917.4% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 33.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vast Renewables Stock Up 2.3 %

Vast Renewables stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Vast Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About Vast Renewables

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

